Obituaries » Ruth Wiegand Kreeb

Services will be private.

Ruth (nee: Kreeb) Wiegand, 98, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Rosedale Green surrounded by her loving family. Her faith was important to her, as she was a longtime member of St. Pius X Church where she served on the Bereavement Committee and was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Wiegand in 1989 along with 4 siblings, Ginny King, Bill, Al and Jane Smith. She is survived by her loving daughter’s; Diane (Bill) Toombs, Eileen (Jack) Schroeder, Elaine (Dan) Groneck and Romaine (George) Koumoutsos. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Bootie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held private at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood, KY along with burial at Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Pius X Church, 340 Dudley Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.