Obituaries » Ruth M. Smith

Burial Date: October 31, 2022 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY Oct. 31, 1 p.m.

Ruth Mary Smith Age 88. Resident of Hebron, Ky. Passed away Monday October 24th, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence, Ky. She was homemaker. Services Monday October 31st 1:00PM at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road Taylor MIll, Ky. VISITATION Monday October 31st 11Am until time of services at the funeral home. INTERMENT St Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Ky. Preceded in death by Husband Albert Smith. Jr. Son Anthony Smith, Parents Robert and Suzanne Loth Hancock. She is survived by daughters. Cathy Pace and Kim Teegarden of Hebron, Ky. granddaughters, Jennifer (Anthony) Baker Germantown, Ohio, Courtney (James) Cash Loganville, GA Becky Teegarden Columbus, Ohio 5-great grandchildden