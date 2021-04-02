Obituaries » Ruth Huddleston Powers

Burial Date: April 9, 2021 103 S. 2nd St. Williamsburg, KY 40769 April 9, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Ruth Huddleston (nee Powers). Passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 72 years. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Barton E. and Eliza Mae Powers and a brother, Earl (Mary) Powers. She is survived by her sons, Kenny Huddleston and Billy Huddleston; sisters, Lois (Wayne) Sawyers and Bonnie Floyd. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation is 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, April 8th at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. 2nd St. Williamsburg, KY 40769. Funeral service 11:00 am Friday, April 9th at the funeral Home. Interment will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Williamsburg. Middendorf Funeral Home assisting the family locally.