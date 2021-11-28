Obituaries » Ruth Glaser

Ruth Glaser 96, of Erlanger, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, surrounded by her family at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. She was a homemaker, who spent many hours crocheting.

Her love for the Cincinnati Reds began at the age of eight, when she attended her first Cincinnati Redlegs “Ladies Day” baseball game with her father, Ralph Nurnberg. She and her late husband attended many Reds Spring Training games in Florida. In 2020, she was one of the many “Reds in the Stands” fans.

She loved to dance and sing as evidenced by volunteering as the Clown Ministry Coordinator visiting the sick for Erlanger United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Glaser, Jr. and parents Ralph and Thelma McDine Nurnberg. Survivors include daughters, Bev Holiday, Linda Phillips (late James) Pam Rouster (John) and Peggie Campbell (Will), eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held by the family. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Homes is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Wood Hudson Cancer Research Lab 931 Isabella Street Newport, KY 41071.