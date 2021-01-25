Obituaries » Ruth E. Brennan Fornash

Burial Date: January 31, 2021
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue
Ft. Thomas, KY 41075
Jan. 31, 4 p.m.

Ruth Esther (Fornash) Brennan passed away January 25, 2021, at the age of 85 years. She worked for almost 40 years for Kentucky Enterprise Bank. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She loved to read, knit, doing jig-saw puzzles, and most importantly spending time with her family. She could put a 1000 piece puzzle together in no time unless someone hid a piece, (they often did) and her book collection contained over 200 books, Ruth’s favorite being Harry Potter. Ruth was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Highland Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Ellis Fornash and Goldie Frieda Fornash (nee Bartel); brothers, David Ellis and Donald Edward Fornash (Carol Gadd); sisters, Betty Jean Brossart (Nick), baby Mary Rachel Fornash. Ruth is survived by her husband Ronald Wesley Brennan, beautiful daughter Rhonda (Ronnie) Faye Raible (Jeff), three of the most beautiful, sweetest grandchildren; Tyler Jeffrey Raible (Margaret), Jacquelyn Nicole Raible (Shaun), Morgan McCall Raible (Matt) and also survived by her sisters; Rose Clark (Fern), Sandra Rae Clark (William), Barbara Ann (Bobbie), Kelly (Daniel). Brother Wayne Lee Fornash (Diane) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation for Ruth will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00-4:00pm at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas (106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave), followed by funeral ceremony at 4:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Elizabeth Hospice Care, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewwod , KY 41017. We would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care for making Mom’s final days peaceful and taking such great care of her during this trying time.