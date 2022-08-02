Obituaries » Ruth C. Workman Gooch

Burial Date: August 9, 2022

Ruth Charlene Workman (nee Gooch), 86 passed on August 2, 2022, at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Howard Wayne Workman and brother, Gene Gooch. Charlene was a resident of Alexandria, KY for over 60 years. She is survived by her son, Edward Wayne (Joyce) Workman, 2 grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) Wheat and Zachary Workman, 3 great grandchildren, Aiden 13, Logan 5, Isabella 10 months, and a dear cousin, Lisa (Roy) Miller. She is also survived by a brother, Marvin (Jean) Gooch, sister, Linda Buck and sister-in-law, Diane Gooch. Charlene enjoyed having lunch with friends, Elaine Cox, Madalyn Ruf, Estelle Martin and others. Charlene belonged to the Happy 100s Senior Citizens Club. Charlene and Howard were two of the original members of the Alexandria Church of Christ. The family will receive visitors at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 10:00 am until the time of Service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Burial will be at the Alexandria Cemetery. Family requests Memorials to the Alexandria Church of Christ, 1054 Poplar Ridge Rd., Alexandria, KY 41001.