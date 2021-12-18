Obituaries » Ruth C. Shears

Burial Date: December 21, 2021 Petersburg Cemetery 3498 Kentucky 20 Petersburg, KY 41080 Dec. 21, 11 a.m.

















Ruth Catherine Shears (nee Eyermann), age 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Cathy was born February 15, 1959 in Parkersburg, WV. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. Eyermann and Wilma A. Eyermann (nee Duffield). She is survived by her husband Chester Shears of Williamstown, KY, sisters Susan Yost & Martha White and her brothers Robert & Charles. Cathy worked 19 years as a teacher’s aide for children with special needs. She always had a special gift for caring for others, especially those with failing health. She enjoyed playing cards, croquet, cookouts, and trips to Gatlinburg with her family. She loved animals including her pony Patches and her dog always had a special place in her life. The family extends their deepest gratitude to St. Elizabeth’s Edgewood hospice for the care they provided Cathy and her family. A Graveside service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, Kentucky.