Obituaries » Ruth A. Riley

Burial Date: August 6, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Aug. 6, 7 p.m.

Riley, Ruth Ann, 62, of Erlanger, Ky passed away at her home on August 3, 2020. Ruth is preceded by her Parents; Bob and Betty Stahl. She is survived by her Daughter; Amie Roberts, Ex-Husband; Steve Brown, Brother; Buddy Gardner and 2 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 Pm.