Burial Date: August 7, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 Aug. 7, 10 a.m.

Ruth Ann “Ruthie” Harthun, 55 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on July 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY.

Ruthie was born July 20, 1965 in Covington, Kentucky to Albert Vernon and Grace Aileen Parson Harthun.

Ruthie attended Newport High School. For many years she was a bartender at Lawler-Hanlon VFW Post #8639, Newport, Kentucky and member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Ruthie loved going to Myrtle Beach, loved her dog “Gracie”, and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Terry Vernon Harthun.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sara Michelle Harthun, son, David Lee Harthun, sister, Susan Ann (William) Riddle, sister, Carol Ann (Brad) Hudepohl, twin sister, Barbara Ann (Bob) Brune, brother, Terry Vernon (Mary) Harthun, 5 grandchildren Sophia, Bryson, Jordynn, Madalynn, Jaxson, and nephew, Thomas.

Memorial Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp – Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, Kentucky followed by the Memorial Service at 10:00 am with Rev. Michael Sweeney officiating.

Entombment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.