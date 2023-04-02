Obituaries » Ruth A. Cole

Ruth Ann Cole, 76, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 with her loved ones by her side at Bridge Pointe Nursing Home. Ruth was born April 16, 1946 in Covington, KY. Ruth Ann was a loving mother and a wonderful grandmother. She was preceded in death by her brother: Robert Bosley, her brothers-in-law Edward Heitzman, Sr and Gayle Spencer, Sr, and her sister-in-law Audrey Bosley. Ruth Ann is survived by her daughter: Christi Shields, her grandson: Nathan Shields, her siblings: Alice (Bosley) Heitzman, Henry Bosley, Jr, Anna (Bosley) Spencer, Doris (Bosley) and brother-in-law Bernie Watkins, and sister-in-law Ina Bosley and many nieces and nephews. Long ago, Ruth Ann made a conscious decision to donate her organs and to have her body studied at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, where she could continue the gift of life and to help for the purpose of aiding in medical science.