Obituaries » Ruth A. Bennett

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















Ruth Ann (Hurm, Martin) Bennett, 68 of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully at home with her husband Leland by her side on Friday, June 12, 2020. A nearly lifelong resident of Fort Thomas, Ruthie graduated from the old St. Thomas High School and attended some college before starting a family. In the early 1980’s she developed a passion for real estate which resulted in an award winning decades-long career as a Realtor.

She married Leland Bennett in July, 1997 and is survived by him along with her children Christopher (Angie), Jason (Amy), Kimberly Mayhew (Christopher), and Nathan (Julie); her stepchildren Melissa Antley (Jeremy), Frank Bennett, Katherine Williams (Eric), Wilmer Leland Bennett IV, and her siblings Raymond Hurm (Eunice), Rita Bahlmann (Jerome), Rosalie Hentz (Richard), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Clotilda (Vesper) Hurm, niece Julie Hurm-Tessitore, and step-daughter Christina Walker.

Ruthie served her community in many ways including board memberships with the NKARC, FTCAB, FTEF, NKAR, and KAR. In recent years, most of Ruthie’s spare time was filled by keeping up with their collective twenty-six grandchildren, growing their real estate business, and supporting their church and Psalms 147 Ministries.

A small, private service will be held in Ruthie’s honor with interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas; where she will be laid to rest with her parents, Tony and Tillie.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Ruthie’s name to St. Elizabeth Cancer Care Center, 20 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.