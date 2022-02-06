Obituaries » Russell D. Pettibone

Burial Date: February 10, 2022 Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Feb. 10, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Russell David Pettibone, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by family. Russell is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Jan Pettibone (née Hoppenjans); daughters, Lauren Brown (Ty) and Jennifer Gastenveld (Joe); grandchildren, Reese, Cole, Iris, and Ayla; and sister, Karen Cann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Virginia Pettibone and his sister, Bonnie Klingenberg.

Russell grew up in Erlanger, KY and graduated from Lloyd High School in 1963. He worked tirelessly to put himself through college and graduate school. He proudly earned his Bachelor’s from the University of Kentucky and a Master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a psychologist at Cincinnati Public Schools for over 25 years and ran a private psychology practice in Cincinnati, OH. Russell enjoyed being with family and doing (literally) anything with and for his daughters. To say he was a proud father is an understatement. He also loved cheering on the UK Wildcats, traveling with Jan, wildlife, collecting Uncle Scrooge comic books and spending time at his special places: Edisto Beach and Elk Lake. He was a kind, thoughtful, smart and humble man. May the world know more humans like Russell.

Russell endured a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and toward the end of his life received exceptional care from Dominion Senior Living and St. Elizabeth Hospice.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 10th, from 3:00-5:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Service at 5:00 pm and Celebration of Life to follow (masks highly encouraged). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.