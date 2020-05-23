Obituaries » Russell A. Scheidler

St. Blessed Sacrament Church May 29, 10 a.m.

Russell Anthony Scheidler, age 48, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Carol Scheidler; sister, Kari Stair, brother in law Robert Stair; niece, Rachael Stair; numerous compassionate aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. Russell loved his time spent at New Perceptions, the art work he made and the many supportive professionals that had the daunting task of guiding and helping him with his disabilities. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Blessed Sacrament Church from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian burial begins at 10:00 AM. Memorial donations are suggested to New Perceptions Inc. 1 Sperti Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017.