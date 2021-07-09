Obituaries » Russ F. Lawson

Burial Date: July 14, 2021 St. Joseph Catholic Church Cold Spring, KY July 14, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Raymond Francis “Chief” Muench, 91, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth of Ft. Thomas. He was born on March 22, 1930 in Newport, KY to the late John Muench and Regina Seibert. Raymond attended Newport Central Catholic High School where he graduated in 1948. Raymond was self-employed in the concrete business for many years before retiring in the early 2000’s. In his early days, he earned his nickname “Chief” through bowling and playing baseball in his spare time. Later in life, he spent much of his time playing Euchre and Poker with his longtime friends. Raymond was a proud member of the United States Army and Army Reserves. Raymond was preceded in death by five other siblings as well as their parents. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 11:00AM – 12:00PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring, KY followed directly by mass.