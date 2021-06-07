Obituaries » Ruby Wheeler

Burial Date: June 15, 2021

Ruby “Letha” Wheeler, 89, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Letha was born in Danville, KY on December 20, 1931 to the late Raymond and Christine Vest. She was a member of Florence Christian Church and retired, after many years, as a Tax Auditor with the Internal Revenue Service. In addition to her parents, Letha was preceded in death by her dear son Steven Wheeler and her beloved husband James Forrest Wheeler. She is survived by her loving daughter Tina MacKay (George). A service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11am at Highland Cemetery Chapel in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000