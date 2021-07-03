Obituaries » Ruby Ducker-Cheeseman

Burial Date: July 12, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 12, 11 a.m.

Ruby Ducker-Cheeseman was born to Joe T. and Lizzie Raleigh on June 2, 1936. The youngest of 8 children, she grew up in Breathitt County, KY. At a young age she moved to Newport, Kentucky. She met and married Andrew Ducker, Andrew passed away in 1988. She was a long time member of the First Church of God. In 2004 she married Robert Cheeseman. She leaves her Husband, 2 Sons Larry (Trish) Ducker and Jeff Ducker, 4 Grandchildren Sara (Jason) Roberts, Justin (Allison) White, Andrew (Erin) Ducker, and Nathan Ducker. She is also survived by 6 Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews. The Funeral Service will be at 11 AM, Monday, July 12, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will be from 1 – 4 PM, Sunday, July 11 at Stith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery, Butler, KY.