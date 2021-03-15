Obituaries » Ruby Denny

Burial Date: March 18, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 March 18, 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Ruby Denny, 61, of Dayton, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2021 at her home. She was a factory worker with U S Food Service. Ruby loved her family and her dog Rocky very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sillus Denny, Jr. and Marcella Mae Denny, sister, Judy Denny. Ruby is survived by her husband, Jeff Coldiron of Dayton, KY, daughters, Christy (the late David Russell) Funston and Mandy (the late Shawn Hansel) Hansel, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sister, Jackie (Chris) Searcy. Visitation 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (241 Fairfield Ave) Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 6:00 pm. Guests will be asked to wear masks while inside the funeral home.