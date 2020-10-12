Obituaries » Ruby Burton
Ruby Burton
October 12, 2020
Burial Date: October 16, 2020
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m.
Ruby Burton, 68, of Petersburg, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 12, 2020. Loving and cherished wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. Ruby was very family oriented and a devoted caregiver to many. She is survived by her son, Joe (Amy) Burton; grandchildren, Jessika, Brooke, Hayden, Kayne; great-granddaughter, Gigi; siblings, Lois Grace Byrd, Lola Stone, Ned Maxwell, Lara Myers, Deborah Dalton, Kim Maxwell; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlos Burton; grandson, Corey; siblings, Joyce Webster, Jack Maxwell, Bertha Kenney, and Tommy Maxwell. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.