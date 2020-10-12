Obituaries » Ruby Burton

Burial Date: October 16, 2020 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 40 times















Ruby Burton, 68, of Petersburg, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 12, 2020. Loving and cherished wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. Ruby was very family oriented and a devoted caregiver to many. She is survived by her son, Joe (Amy) Burton; grandchildren, Jessika, Brooke, Hayden, Kayne; great-granddaughter, Gigi; siblings, Lois Grace Byrd, Lola Stone, Ned Maxwell, Lara Myers, Deborah Dalton, Kim Maxwell; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlos Burton; grandson, Corey; siblings, Joyce Webster, Jack Maxwell, Bertha Kenney, and Tommy Maxwell. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.