Obituaries » Royal D. Setters

Setters, Royal Dustin, of Covington, Ky. passed away July 12, 2020 in Covington. He is Survived by his Son; Parker David Setters, Father; Terrance Setters, Mother; Donna Boone, Brother; Michael Jason Setters, Sisters; Jamie Setters, Nicole McWilliams. A Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 Pm