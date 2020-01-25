Obituaries » Roy J. Roberts

Roy Jay Roberts of Falmouth, KY passed away January 25 at Christ Hospital. He is survived by his loving fiance Bonnie Cioffi, daughter Emilie Jean Maybury, sisters Connie Eaton and Robbin Roberts and many nieces and nephews. Roy Jay had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, January 31 from 5pm-7pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport.