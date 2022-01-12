Obituaries » Roy J. Messer

Burial Date: January 21, 2022

Roy Messer, 65, of Newport, passed away on January 12, 2022. He spent his life working as a carpenter. He was preceded in death by Father, Herschel Messer and Mother, Helen Messer. Roy is survived by his Sons, Charlie (Marie) Messer, Robbie Messer, Shane (Tina) Messer, Brothers, Dave, Junior, and James Messer, Sisters, Sue and Teresa, 11 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Grandchildren. A visitation will be held 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Friday, January 21, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, Kentucky.