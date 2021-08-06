Obituaries » Roxann Cain

Burial Date: August 14, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Aug. 14, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 73 times















Roxann Cain of Covington passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the age of 63. Roxann was a kind and compassionate caregiver that enjoyed going fishing and playing games like Bingo and Euchre. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Kenny Cain; sons, Jimmy Rich and Chris Rich; grandsons, Jimmy Rich III and Daniel List Jr.; sisters, Donna Bryant, Carol Niemeyer, Faye Ard and Janet Holbrook; and many loving nieces and nephews. Roxann was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Stella Howard and siblings, Arthur New, Betty Hardin, Boyd Howard and Tommy Howard. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 12 pm, all Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.