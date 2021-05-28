Obituaries » Rosemary Tews

Burial Date: June 11, 2021

Rosemary (Little) Tews, a Wicklife (Ohio) Hall of Fame resident, passed away Friday, May 28. She was 102. Rosemary was familiar to many graduates of Wickliffe High School. “Mrs. Little,” as she was known, helped encourage and guide hundreds of Wickliffe High School graduates into the health care profession during a 27-year career from 1958 through 1985. She served in an era when the term “first responder” was yet to be coined. Whenever there was a sports injury in the gym or accident in shop class, the first words were “Call Mrs. Little!” Students and faculty also knew her as the go-to-source for aspirin, a common remedy for teenagers with growing pains, as well as for teachers dealing with boisterous teens.

Her career was singled out in an October 2014 proclamation by the Wickliffe city mayor, noting that among her many achievements she educated over 4,000 adolescent girls in their transition to womanhood. A year later, she was inducted into the Wickliffe City Hall of Fame.

Rosemary was born in 1918. Her mother, Bertha Witzke, was a domestic worker and a newly arrived German immigrant, as was her father Fred Witzke, who worked nights driving a restaurant delivery truck. Her younger brothers, Fred and Walter, both WWII veterans, went on to become an engineer and scientist, respectively. In 1939, Rosemary was among 11 student nurses at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland to receive her nursing “pin.” This blue-and-gold emblem was the Registered Nurse-RN-symbol she proudly wore on her white uniform, which was complemented with a starched white hat. As an RN, she began her carrier at Lutheran Hospital where she met her future husband, Rayford E. Little, a printer recovering from an appendectomy.

The two were married in 1941 and their first son, Roland, arrived in 1942. Five years later they had saved enough for a down payment on a house in Wickliffe on Rockefeller Road, where the street curves between Euclid Avenue and Ridge Road. In 1950, the family expanded with the arrival of their second son, Randy.

In 1958, Rosemary was hired as the school nurse for the newly built High School on Rockefeller Road. During those early years her time was split between the High School and the then new Mapledale Elementary, where she taught special classes to girls in sex education. Those elementary students would acknowledge her presence as they began their high school days knowing Mrs. Little was in their building. Rosemary encouraged many students to pursue the nursing profession. She led the Future Nurses Association at the High School. An estimated 300 students launched their medical careers thanks to her encouragement.

Rosemary retired in 1985. That same year Ray passed away from cancer. She remained on Rockefeller adjusting to retirement until 1988. In that year, she accepted the proposal of Otto Tews, a retired Sears store manager from Mentor. Before Otto Tews passing in 1999, the two had applied for residency at Breckenridge Village in Willoughby. Rosemary Tews moved to Breckenridge that same year. In 2019 she relocated to Fort Thomas, Kentucky, to be closer to her son Randy and his family.

In addition to her two sons, Rosemary is survived by four grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday June 11, 2021 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM Friday.