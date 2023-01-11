Obituaries » Rosemary Monahan

Burial Date: January 20, 2023 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 Jan. 20, 11 a.m.

Rosemary Monahan, 91, passed away surrounded by her family at home on January 11, 2023. Rosemary was a graduate from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She practiced throughout the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are for over 50 years. In retirement, she worked in Kentucky and Ohio teaching adults to read.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband: Edward J. Monahan. She is survived by her children: Kathy Monahan, Michael (Meg) Monahan, Maureen (late husband, Alan) Whitney, Kelly (Jeff) Whelan, Erin (Michael) Grimme, Patrick Monahan, Shannon (Brett) Gleckler, grandchildren: Tim (Erin) Monahan, Matt (Bekah) Monahan, Steven Monahan, Scott Monahan, Megan (late husband, Chris) Adams, Kelsey Whitney, David (Bridget) Whelan, Dan Whelan, Tim Whelan, Michael (Karen) Garnick, Matt Garnick and Erin Anorr, Chris (Bailey) Garnick, Sydney (Nic) Herfel and Nate Gleckler and great-grandchildren: Dylan, Ethan and Alexa Monahan, Ethan Fischer, the late Mya Monahan, Chase, Miles and Owen Monahan, Lydia Whelan, and Gwen Garnick, and Emma and Andrew Garnick.

Visitation will be held on Friday January 20th, 2023 from 10:00am – 11:00am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Edgewood. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Rosemary will be laid to rest privately at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill.