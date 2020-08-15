Obituaries » Rosemary Lonneman
Rosemary Lonneman
August 15, 2020
Rosemary Lonneman, 99, formerly of Erlanger, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 at her residence in Edgewood. She was a homemaker and a retired business manager and bookkeeper for Lonneman Plumbing, and a long time member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lonneman in 1997 and was the last of 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Survivors include daughter Beth (Jerry) Lea; sons Tom (Pat) Lonneman and Jack (Kathy) Lonneman; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with one on the way.
Services will be at convenience of the family. Interment at St John’s Cemetery.