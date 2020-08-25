Obituaries » Rosemary L. Ramsey

Services will be held at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 79 times















Rosemary Lynn Ramsey, 66, of Florence, Kentucky passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence on August 25, 2020. She was born the daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Junk and Hermina (Bell) Junk in Covington, Kentucky on February 26, 1954.

She was employed at Furniture Fair as a customer service representative. Rosemary loved being outdoors, especially working on her flower garden. She also enjoyed fishing, spending time at the beach and loving on animals. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. Rosemary’s great accomplishment and joy were her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Henry; and partner, Timmy Gurren.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Benjamin “Ben” (Brianne) Ramsey, Diana Ramsey and Susie Ramsey; four grandchildren, Kaylee Ramsey, Elizabeth Parnell, Riley Parnell, and Harrison Parnell; two great grandchildren, Xander Parnell and Bella Parnell; and sisters, Bobbie (John) Stracener and Sandy Jones.

In keeping with Rosemary’s wishes she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date. Please check back at a later date for service information. For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the tabs to the left.