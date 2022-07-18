Obituaries » Rosemarie W. Moore

Services are private.

Rosemarie W. (Weise) Moore, 86, of Villa Hills, formerly of Bromley, died Monday evening, July 18, 2022, at her home that she shared with her daughter, Karole.

Born on September 1, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Frank and Katherine (Klare) Weise, Rosemarie was retired after 26 years from Cawood Elementary School, finishing her career as the Cafeteria Manager. She was a longtime active member of Bromley Christian Church, former member of Silverlake and she enjoyed cooking and sewing in her spare time.

Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald Gene Moore in 2020; and her parents, Frank and Katherine Weise.

Survivors include her daughter, Karole Ayn (the late Mike) Moore Ficke; son, Vincent (Melinda) Moore; grandchildren, Chris Moore, Curt Moore and Jesse Moore; and great grandchildren, Parker, Wesley, Oliver and Addy.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to your choice of: Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or P.A.W.S., 200 Charlie A. Liddle Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.