Obituaries » Rosella M. Spaulding Finnell

Burial Date: February 4, 2023

Rosella Mae Finnell Spaulding, age 93, of Demossville, KY, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Rosedale Green in Covington, KY. She was a Retired Newspaper Deliverer and a former School Bus Driver for Pendleton County Schools. Rosella enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches, reading her Bible, spending time with her family and friends, and was a faithful, active member of Piner Baptist Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph P. and Doris Cook Finnell; her beloved husband (of 61 years) Ralph Spaulding; her sons, David Spaulding and Doug Spaulding; and her sister, JoAnn Rector. Survivors include her children, Debbie Spaulding, Daryl Spaulding (Mary), and Darla Spaulding Hartley (Randy); daughter-in-law, Coleen Spaulding; grandchildren, Greg Ruber (Karen), Scott Spaulding (Erika), Jeanne Spaulding, Erin Aylor (Joe), Caitlin Dennis, Kelsey Williamson (Ben), Alyssa Orlandi (Nick), Andrea Hartley, and Nate Hartley; and great-grandchildren, Nick Ruber, Ava Ruber, Olivia Spaulding, Teagan Aylor, Thomas Aylor, Finn Williamson, and Lillie Ravenscraft. Her visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service immediately following at noon at Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Morning View, KY 41063. Interment will be at Gardnersville Cemetery in Gardnersville, KY. Memorials may be made to Piner Baptist Church.