Obituaries » Rose M. Trapp

Burial Date: January 24, 2022 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 24, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 112 times















Rose Mary Trapp, 70, of Ryland Heights, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home. She loved ceramics and collected teacups. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Annabelle Clark Polley; husband Robert Trapp Sr. and a brother Leland Polley.

Survived by son Robert Trapp Jr.; daughter Christine Trapp; brother Gordon (Carolee) Polley and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation 11 AM till 12 Noon with funeral beginning at 12 Noon, Monday, January 24, 2022 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials to National Kidney Foundation, 250 East Liberty St. (Suite 710) Louisville, KY 40202.