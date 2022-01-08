Obituaries » Rose M. Stambush

Burial Date: January 14, 2022 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy Erlanger, KY Jan. 14, 11 a.m.

Stambush, Rose Marie, 71 of Erlanger, KY. passed away on January 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Rose was a clerk for the IRS. She is preceded by her Parents; Edward and Anna Stambush, Brothers; WM F Stambush, Paul Stambush. Rose is survived by her Companion; Gary Youngman, Son; Jack Mathes, Brother; Joseph Stambush, Sister; Barbara Gibson, Grandchildren; Leslie Mathes, Tyler Mathes. Visitation will be held on Friday January 14, 2022 from 10:00am-11:00am at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, Erlanger. Mass will be at 11:00am. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.