Obituaries » Rose M. Junker Schraivogel

Burial Date: May 17, 2023 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 May 17, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 9 times















Rose Marie Junker (Schraivogel), 86, wife of 66 years to Thomas Junker, Mother to Jerry (Eileen) Junker, Judy (Tom) Jennings and Julie (Mark) Rettig. Grandmother to Doug, Dan (Hannah), Lynn (Josh), Victoria,

Charissa, Ryan, Nathan, Andrew and Abbie, and great grandmother to Carson, due in June. She died peacefully surrounded by her family.

Rosie was employed at McDonald’s for 33 years and was known by many for her daily caring and friendly attitude. She was a Kentucky Colonel and loved traveling with her family, especially camping with her kids when they were young and traveling with her husband to Germany, where her parents were born. She treasured visits with her grandchildren, who were clearly the joy of her life. She also enjoyed quiet pleasures, like watching the birds in her backyard, working crossword puzzles with her husband, Tom, or regularly watching the Reds and Bengals. She knew no strangers. Anyone she met became a friend. Her faith filled her life. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. The world is a bit better because of her.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 10:30 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Rosie will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery.

Donations can be sent to the Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or by clicking the following link Ronald McDonald House, American Cancer Society, PO box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or by clicking the following link American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.