Obituaries » Rose M. Dusing

Burial Date: December 30, 2021 St. Catherine of Siena Church 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Dec. 30, 1 p.m.

Rose Marie Dusing, 93, passed away on December 21, 2021 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home Villa Hills, KY. For many years, Rose Marie worked as an operating nurse and as an OBGYN nurse, retiring from St. Luke’s East Hospital. Once she retired she spent much of her time becoming and avid bridge player. Rose Marie had a heart for the Brighton Center and volunteered her time there often. She was preceded in death by Father, Albert Schumacher, Mother, Rosemarie Schumacher, Brother, Jim Schumacher, and loving Spouse, Henry Louis Dusing. Rose Marie is survived by her Sons, James A. Dusing, Thomas (Cindy) Dusing, Henry “Skip” Dusing, Phillip (Susanne) Dusing, Daughter, Mary Rose Dusing, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30th from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 30th at 1:00 PM, at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Fort Thomas with burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Per the family’s wishes, we ask that all guests wear a mask, whether you are vaccinated or not to ensure the safety and well being of all people. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association of Cincinnati or to the Brighton Center.