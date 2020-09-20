Obituaries » Rose K. Powell Reed
Rose K. Powell Reed
September 20, 2020
Rose Katherine Reed Powell, age 95, passed away Suday, September 20, 2020 at her Kenton County, KY home. She was a Roman Catholic by faith, homemaker, enjoyed playing bingo at the Lationia American Legion Post #203 and famous for her homemade biscuits. Preceded in death by her: husband James K. Powell (1991), grandchildren-Derek Loveless, Jennifer Swanson,, Alexander Powell; parents-Stanley and Catherine Murray Reed; brothers-Jack and Jerry Reed; sisters-Betty Holt, Norma Martin, Mary Laycock, Carolyn “Pudgie” McNamara and Patricia Riley. She is survived by her: son-Kenneth R. (Michele) Powell, daughters-Peggy S. Guess, Janet P. Loveless and Donna (Eric) Swanson; Grandchildren-Keith Loveless, Dena Guess, Amy Guess, Jonathon Swanson, Jared Swanson, Chelsa Pauls, Samantha Gabrielle,, Ethan, Cole and Jesse Powell. great granchildren-Tyler Guess, Anthony and Cameron Swanson; great great granddaughter-Carsyn Conley; Sisters-Sandy Tierney and Garnet Edwards; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private visitation and funeral services will be conducted at the convience of the family. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving her family.