Obituaries » Rose K. Powell Reed

Rose Katherine Reed Powell, age 95, passed away Suday, September 20, 2020 at her Kenton County, KY home. She was a Roman Catholic by faith, homemaker, enjoyed playing bingo at the Lationia American Legion Post #203 and famous for her homemade biscuits. Preceded in death by her: husband James K. Powell (1991), grandchildren-Derek Loveless, Jennifer Swanson,, Alexander Powell; parents-Stanley and Catherine Murray Reed; brothers-Jack and Jerry Reed; sisters-Betty Holt, Norma Martin, Mary Laycock, Carolyn “Pudgie” McNamara and Patricia Riley. She is survived by her: son-Kenneth R. (Michele) Powell, daughters-Peggy S. Guess, Janet P. Loveless and Donna (Eric) Swanson; Grandchildren-Keith Loveless, Dena Guess, Amy Guess, Jonathon Swanson, Jared Swanson, Chelsa Pauls, Samantha Gabrielle,, Ethan, Cole and Jesse Powell. great granchildren-Tyler Guess, Anthony and Cameron Swanson; great great granddaughter-Carsyn Conley; Sisters-Sandy Tierney and Garnet Edwards; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private visitation and funeral services will be conducted at the convience of the family. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving her family.