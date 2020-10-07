Obituaries » Rose E. Sketch Simpson

Burial Date: October 17, 2020
119 West Sixth Street
Covington, KY 41011
Oct. 17, 11 a.m.

Rose E. Sketch (nee Simpson). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer P. “Pat” Sketch. She is survived by her children, Jo Anna (Tim) Lear, Thomas (Debbie) Sketch, Richard (Kathleen) Sketch, Paul (Sue) Sketch and Peter (Madaline) Sketch. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation on Saturday, October 17th from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Mother of God Church, 119 W. 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, St. Elizabeth Hospice or to the church.