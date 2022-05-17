Obituaries » Rose A. Brungs Wunder

Rose Anna Brungs (nee Wunder), 88, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. Margaret Hall in Cincinnati, OH. She was a homemaker. Rose was a member of the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY, where she belonged to the Ladies Society. Additionally, she was a member of the Jack and Jill Club, where she met her beloved husband, Clifford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Reba Wunder; her husband, Clifford Brungs; her sister, Mary Lou Appelmann; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Osbourn.

Rose is survived by her children, Roseanna (Rick) Atchley, Bernard (Pam) Brungs, Suzanne (Dana) Brungs, and Cecilia Freihofer.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jeremy Osbourn, Ashley (Daniel) Smith, Karly Brungs, Evan Brungs, Stephanie Sieswerda and Lauren Sieswerda. She was so happy to be a great-grandmother to Xavier and Evelyn Smith.

Visitation for Rose will be on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2PM-5PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00AM at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY. She will be entombed at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Reds Community Fund 100 Joe Nuxall Way Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Welcome House 205 W. Pike St. Covington, KY 41011.