Mace, Rosa Charlene, 75 of Florence, KY, passed away on August 1,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Rosa is preceded in death by her Parents; Chester and Doris Thompson. She is survived by her Husband; Michael Mace, Sons; Kenneth Maness, Phillip Maness, Daughter; Dawn Maness. Service will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.