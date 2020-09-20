Obituaries » Ronnie D. Adkins

In keeping Ronnie’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.

Ronnie D. Adkins, age 71, of Union passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Ronnie was born on October 27, 1948 in Cincinnati, OH. He retired from Southern Graphic Systems as a plater and was a United States Army veteran having proudly served his country. Ronnie was also a member of the American Legion and enjoyed traveling with his loving wife of 46 years, Marsha.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and Roger Lee Neal; his son, Jay “J.R.” Adkins; brother, Roger Lee Neal, Jr.; and father, Elmer Adkins. Survived to mourn his loss is his wife, Marsha Adkins; son Eric (Suzanne) Adkins; sister, Connie Neal; beloved grandchildren, Caroline, Miriam, and Ethan; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

