Services are private.

Ronald W Manning, age 90 of Union, KY passed away on October 22, 2022. Ron was born in Pontiac, MI on August 7, 1932 to Laurence Ernest Manning Eleanor Kathryn Hinch. Ron was a retired Sales Executive with General Motors. Ron loved to golf and he had an engineers mind, having studied engineering. Ron is survived by his Wife of 67 years Evelyn Manning, 3 Children Kelly Manning, Steve Manning, and Jean Manning and 7 Grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be private and at the convenience of the family.