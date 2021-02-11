Obituaries » Ronald W. Hamblin

Burial Date: February 17, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Feb. 17, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 34 times















Ronald Wayne Hamblin, 59, of Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, February 11th, and his loving wife, Michelle Ann Hamblin (nee. Sanzenbacker), 57, also of Petersburg, passed away on Sunday, February 14th. They were married for 41 years, and only the terrible tragedy of death could separate them. They were the most loving couple and the best of friends. Ronald & Michelle are preceded in death by their parents, Charles & Ada Mae Hamblin and Gerald & Joyce Sanzenbacker and Ron’s sister, Theresa Lacey. They are survived by their daughter, Nichole Hamblin; sons, Ronald & Christopher Hamblin, 8 grandchildren and Ron’s siblings, Pamela Hamblin, Annette Harmon and Pete & Jim Hamblin. Visitation will be held from 11:30-1 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 17th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or the American Stroke Association, 333 Guthrie St # 207, Louisville, KY 40202.