Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Chamblin, aged 71, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Ronnie was born in Maysville, KY on October 25, 1951. At the age of 8, Ronnie’s family moved from West Union, OH to Cincinnati, OH, where he grew up and later attended Colerain High School, graduating in 1970.

Ronnie enlisted in the US Navy in 1971 where he worked in Naval intelligence. He married Glenna Greer of Cincinnati, OH on December 21, 1971, and the two then resided in Alexandria, VA. Ronnie’s proudest military achievement was composing reports for returning POWs under Operation Homecoming after the end of the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Ronnie and family returned to Cincinnati. He later earned a associate’s degree in computer programming from Southern Ohio College, whereafter he began a long career at Fifth Third Bank.

Ronnie and his family later purchased a farm in Pendleton County, KY. He considered this farm a hobby and took great pleasure in it. After 17 years of farm life, Ronnie and Glenna moved to Florence, KY. In 2017, Ronnie retired from Fifth Third Bank after over 35 years as a Computer Systems Architect.

Ronnie enjoyed a life of country, blues, and rock music, karaoke, swimming, practical jokes, his dogs, and food from the local dairy whip. His many hobbies included building and restoring old vehicles, riding trikes, tinkering with many things, attending car shows, and traveling with family. He also loved causing trouble by affectionately pestering his children, grandchildren, and especially his sisters.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn (nee Hull), and father, Harley “Buck” Chamblin, as well as many aunts and uncles. His surviving immediate family includes his wife of over 51 years of marriage, Glenna (nee Greer) and children Scott, Kyle (Jen), and Eryn (Paul) Thamann; younger sisters Vikki Chamblin Rich and Janie (Bob) Clark; grandchildren Hayden, Holden, Hunter, Chase, Scottie, Austin, Morgan, Sam, Jude, Gabe, Pete; and four great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his many remaining family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) that provides aid and housing to families of fallen first responders and disabled veterans.