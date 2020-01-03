Obituaries » Ronald W. Beckett

Burial Date: January 7, 2020

Ronald Wayne Beckett, 71 of Alexandria, formerly of Hebron, passed away at his residence Friday, January 3, 2020.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ronald was a retired machine operator with Mubea in Florence and enjoyed model car collecting.

He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Nannie Rolph Beckett.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Reed Beckett; daughters, Tonya (Paul) Shope of Alexandria, Deborah (Kenneth) Sherman of Hebron and Rhonda Holt of Dry Ridge; and four grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.