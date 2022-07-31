Obituaries » Ronald Spare

Burial Date: August 5, 2022 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 Aug. 5, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Ronald D. Spare, 87, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Rosedale Green in Latonia. He was a member of St. Henry Church in Elsmere. Ronald was a retired accountant with Wadsworth Electric in Covington and enjoyed golf, genealogy, and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Jo Vehr Spare; son, Daniel Spare; grandson, Ian Flannery; great grandson, Brennen Flannery; and parents, Albert and Arabella Dillman Spare.

Survivors include son, Stephen (Lisa) Spare; daughter, Joanna Flannery; daughter in law, Karen Spare; grandchildren, Joseph Spare, Stephanie (Brian) De Carlo, Michael (Stephanie) Spare, Melissa (Nick) Humrick, Nick Spare, Teresa Spare, Matt Spare, Sean Flannery, Colin (Dreama) Flannery and Brian Flannery; four great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Greg) Frank; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.