Obituaries » Ronald Spare
Ronald Spare
July 31, 2022
Ronald D. Spare, 87, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Rosedale Green in Latonia. He was a member of St. Henry Church in Elsmere. Ronald was a retired accountant with Wadsworth Electric in Covington and enjoyed golf, genealogy, and playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Jo Vehr Spare; son, Daniel Spare; grandson, Ian Flannery; great grandson, Brennen Flannery; and parents, Albert and Arabella Dillman Spare.
Survivors include son, Stephen (Lisa) Spare; daughter, Joanna Flannery; daughter in law, Karen Spare; grandchildren, Joseph Spare, Stephanie (Brian) De Carlo, Michael (Stephanie) Spare, Melissa (Nick) Humrick, Nick Spare, Teresa Spare, Matt Spare, Sean Flannery, Colin (Dreama) Flannery and Brian Flannery; four great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Greg) Frank; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.