Ronald Schneider, age 80, of Union, Kentucky, passed away at home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Ron was born to the late Franklin and Catherine Schneider on May 23, 1942 in Covington, Kentucky.

Ron’s involvement with Covington Catholic High School was very important to him…”With a Spirit that will not die”.

Ron served our country in the Army Reserves in his early years. He went on to be a teacher, and spent the majority of his career as a Principal at Twenhofel Middle School. Ron was inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame for baseball and also served on their board of directors. In 1997, Ron was voted “Kentucky Middle School Principal of the Year”. He was also awarded the 2014 Bill Cappel Volunteerism award which was awarded by the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Ron is preceded in death by his daughter in law, Stephanie Schneider.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Donna Laws Schneider, his sons; Brian (Stephanie) Schneider, and Jeff Schneider, and his grandchildren; Ella, Olivia, Gwendolyn, Ethan, and Lily

Ron will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations can be made in Ron’s name to Covington Catholic High School (1600 Dixie Hwy Park Hills, KY 41011-2702) and Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund (237 Ludfort St. Ludlow, KY 41016-1363).

