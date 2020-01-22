A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Ronald S. Coldiron, Sr.

January 22, 2020

Burial Date: January 27, 2020

1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Jan. 27, 11:30 a.m.

Ronald S. “Ron” Coldiron, Sr. Passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Ron is survived by his wife, Donna J. Coldiron (nee Schmerge); children, Amy (Bill) Isler, Abby Isaacs, Steve (Amy) Coldiron and Rick Coldiron; grandchildren, Emily Pence, Zach and Matt Isler, Riley and Hunter Isaacs, Ryan and Hayley Coldiron and Allie and Jack Coldiron; Great-grandchild, Teddy Isler; sister, Pam Curtis. Visitation Monday, January 27th, from 10:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227.



