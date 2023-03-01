A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Ronald R. Eubanks, Jr.

March 1, 2023

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Eubanks, Ronald R., 69 of Covington, KY. passed away on March 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Ronald worked in maintenance for Overhead Door Company. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Ronald and Audrey Eubanks. Ronald is survived by his Sisters; Laura Hamley, Melonie Faller. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



