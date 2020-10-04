Obituaries » Ronald P. Becker

Burial Date: October 9, 2020 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Oct. 9, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 5 times















Ronald (Ron) P. Becker, age 81, of Fort Mitchell, KY, passed away on October 4 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was the son of Raymond and Mary Becker (both deceased). Ron was preceded in death by a son, baby Christopher Becker, and a granddaughter, baby Maddie Becker. Ron and his wife, Diane (nee Wilkens), met and graduated together from St. Henry High School in 1958. They were married for over 60 years. Ron was the loving father of Doug (Debbie) Becker, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Mark (Jane) Becker, Villa Hills, KY, Mary Ann (James) Peace, Moore, SC. James, “JB” (Maria) Becker, Ft. Lee, VA. Pamela Becker, Villa Hills, KY. He was a wonderful grandfather to Allison (Josh) Kaiser, Cameron (Kelsey) Becker, Kaitlin (Kelly Martin) Becker, Kylie (Josh) Kirstein, Adam (Jenny Weghorn) Becker, Chandler Becker, Clayton Peace, Zachary (Mariah Rockwell) Peace, Andrew Becker, Nicolas Becker, and Teegan Becker. He was a cherished great grandfather to Henry Kaiser, Gwen Kaiser, Cora Becker, Charlotte Becker, Everett Becker-Martin, Beckett Kirstein and Crew Kirstein. His siblings are Tom (Pat deceased) Becker and Paul (Donna) Becker. Ron was a volunteer fireman at the Ft. Mitchell Fire Department for over 65 years and a former chief. He helped establish the Ft. Mitchell Life Squad, volunteering for numerous years. He was a professional fireman at the Greater Cincinnati International Airport for 20 years. IAFF local 2438 charter member. He taught many classes for firefighting and EMS. He volunteered at the USO for 5 1/2 years. In years past he also sold firetrucks for Seagrave Fire Apparatus. Ron worked for H.W. Miller Company and Cincinnati Floor Company as a carpenter and was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He previously served in the U.S. Army Reserves at Ft. Knox and Ft. Thomas, KY, and he coached little league baseball. He helped build the original Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home (DCCH) ballfields. He was selected three times to serve as the Grand Marshall of the Ft. Mitchell fourth of July parade and chosen for the city of Ft. Mitchell’s Wall of Honor. He was bestowed the honor of Kentucky Colonel. Ron was a dedicated fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. He thoroughly enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s events / athletic activities well into their college years. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please NO ROSES due to family allergy. The family has asked for memorial donations instead of flowers to : DCCH Center 75 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Redwood School 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.