Ronald Neal

Burial Date: March 20, 2021 Sand Run Baptist Church 1327 North Bend Road Hebron, KY March 20, 3 p.m.

Ronald Neal, age 86, died unexpectedly from complications associated from an acute injury, surrounded by family at the University of Louisville Hospital on March 1, 2021.

Ronald was born on October 10, 1934 in Newport, Kentucky, the son of the late Oad Neal and Susie Davis Neal. Ronald graduated from Newport High School in 1952 and entered the United States Air Force on March 9, 1955. In 1963, he married his wife, Shirely Janet Bingham. They were married for 57 years. The first of his family to go to college, he was awarded a scholarship in voice to the University of Cincinnati – College Conservatory of Music. Thirteen years later, with a wife and four children, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati. For close to fifty years, Ronald was a self-employed insurance agent. He worked extremely hard and his diligence paid off. Over the years, he qualified for the prestigious million-dollar round table twice, as well as, qualifying for multiple awards to annual conventions. A lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky, he relocated to Prospect, Kentucky in 2015 to live with his daughter, Amy Neal and wife Shirley.

Ronald was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and lovingly cared for his mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Ron loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was affectionately known as “Grandad.” He never missed a North Oldham Basketball game, Louisville Ballet performance, chorus, band or musical theater performance. Every time one of his grandchildren walked in the room, his eyes lit up.

Ronald Neal was preceded in death by his parents Oad and Susie Davis Neal, wife Shirley Janet Bingham Neal, granddaughter Ava Grace Fischer, and sisters Gladys Neal Fuller and Pearl Neal Walker.

Ronald Neal is survived by four children Kelli Neal Manor (Kevin), Troy Neal (Angela), Tracy Neal Fischer (John), and Amy Lee Neal. Nine grandchildren; Cole Taylor Fischer, Andrew Davis Manor, Hadley Elizabeth Fischer, Ellen Kate Arnsperger, Ashlee Marks Neal, Jack Bingham Fischer, Ava Grace Fischer, Addyson Delanee Manor and Emerson Claire Fischer. Ronald is also survived by niece, Miriam Fuller and nephew, Lee Walker.

Funeral services will be at 3:30pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Sand Run Baptist Church , 1327 North Bend Road, Hebron Kentucky. The family will greet visitors from 2:00 until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow the service for immediate family only at the Sand Run Cemetery. We are honoring Ronald and Shirley Neal and their legacy for family and community by creating the Bingham-Neal Visual Arts and Musical Excellence Scholarship @ the Bingham Library North Point Elementary.

While flowers are welcome, please consider a donation to the Bingham-Neal Visual Arts and Musical Excellence Scholarship. Check, money order or cashier’s check can be made payable to Shirley and Amy Neal (Swindler and Currin Funeral Home, 214 W. Southern Avenue, Covington, Kentucky, 41015).