Ronald M. Ruff, Sr.

Burial Date: August 13, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Aug. 13, 1:30 p.m.

Ronald M. Ruf Sr., 79 of Alexandria, KY passed away Sunday August 8, 2021, at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. Ron was born in Butler, KY, on May 8, 1942, to his late parents, Eugene and Bessie (Beyersdorfer) Ruf. He retired from Thompson Enamel Company of Bellevue, KY. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Eugene, Elwood and Norman Ruf. He is survived by his wife Gladys J. Ruf (nee Glahn); four children: Rhonda (Jeff) Watts, Julie (Jeffrey) Dolwick, Ronald (Julie) Ruf Jr. and Gary Ruf; three sisters: Viola Jones, Darlene Pattman and Judy Poe; three grandchildren: Christina (Mitchell) Deaton, Nicole (Shaun) Pennington, and John Henry Cox Jr; two step grandchildren: Jonathan Dolwick and Mackenzie Dolwick; great granddaughter, Skylar Pennington; two step great-granddaughters: Madison Dolwick and Avery Thomas. Memorial Visitation Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:30 PM.