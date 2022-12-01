Obituaries » Ronald L. Widener, Jr.

Burial Date: December 8, 2022

Ronald Lee Widener Jr., age 62 of Burlington, KY passed away on December 1, 2022. Ronnie was born in Pineville, KY on September 28, 1960 to Ronald Lee Widener Sr., and Tommie Sizemore Widener. He worked for RX Crossroads, a McKesson company. He lettered in 4 sports and was a scholarship football player, was an all state tenor and lifelong vocalist, was a big fan of the UK Wildcats, he loved to golf and fish, and he loved history and traveling with his family. He was also a former member of Union Baptist Church and Burlington Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his Parents and is survived by his Wife of 41 years Kara Kelly Widener, Daughters Kelly Anne Stidham (Steve) and Katelyn Lee Justice (Steve), Son Caleb Zane Widener, beloved Grandson Isaac Stidham, survived by Mom Wink Widener, Siblings Steven Widener, Karen Ridner (Tim), Kimberly Clemons (Richard), Melissa Vaughan (Billy), Amy Wong (Matt), and numerous Nieces & Nephews. The Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1:30 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.