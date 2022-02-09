Obituaries » Ronald L. Eggie

Burial Date: February 15, 2022 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Lane Williamstown, KY 41097 Feb. 15, 1 p.m.

Ronald Lee Eggie of Burlington Kentucky went to rule and reign with Elohim on February 9th 2022 at the age of 80. His wife by his side which has been the case for the last 61 years. Ron was born in Dayton, Kentucky on December 5, 1941 to father Henry Leroy Eggie and mother Dorothy May Eggie. Ron was a graduate of Bellevue High School, served honorably four years in the Air Force 1960-63 and continued his service to his community in addition to his family as a Deacon at Ludlow Christian Church. He enjoyed watching Baseball, Basketball, Football and enjoyed his western movies later in life.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Henry Leroy Eggie Jr., sisters Sandra Lee Eggie, Bonnie Louise Waller and his daughter Brenda Sue Jones. He is survived by his wife Sue Alice Eggie, sister Dorothy Sue Eibeck, children Rhonda Marie Rogers, Cheryl Lynn Finnicum, Ronald David Eggie; grandchildren Amanda Marie Phipps, Danielle Renee Ealy, Brandon Lee Eggie, David Paul Jones, Alexander Scott Jones, Kayla Marie Moore, August Taylor Finnicum, David Albert Eggie; and 16 great grandchildren.

A burial service is being held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 1:00 PM February 15, 2022.